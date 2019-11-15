OPPO Mobile, Toke Makinwa partner to launch Reno2 Series smartphones in Nigeria

To unveil the high-end Reno2 Series, OPPO Mobile Nigeria recently announced a brand partnership with Nigeria’s leading fashion and style entrepreneur, media personality and acclaimed writer, Toke Makinwa on its Social Media pages.

Speaking about this partnership, the Marketing Manager, OPPO Mobile Nigeria, Nengi Akinola emphasised that the partnership with Toke Makinwa, is in line with the OPPO DNA of beauty and technology and just like the sleek and unique designs of OPPO Products, Toke Makinwa will help communicate unique OPPO’s style and design with the OPPO Reno2 Series.

Below is a sneakpeek to the photography capacity of the Reno2 Series, as captured by popular celebrity photographer, Anny Robert

The Reno2 isn’t just great at only photography, its excels at videography too, packing the features only high-end professional equipment possess and providing them in a sleek and portable smartphone. Toke Makinwa will also be showing the video-shooting and editing capabilities of the Reno2 Series with her popular Vlog.

The new OPPO Reno2 Series smartphones will be available for purchase on Jumia and at accredited dealerships nationwide from the 18th of November, 2019. The RRP is N179,900 (8BG+256GB) for the Reno2 and N129,900 for the Reno2F (8GB+128GB). Covered by OPPO Care’s 2-year warranty policy.