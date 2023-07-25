Òrìṣà Beats Oppenheimer at Nigerian Box Office, Barbie Rules!

Greta Gerwig’s outrageously pink Barbie, Christopher Nolan’s haunting historical drama Oppenheimer, and Odunlade Adekola’s captivating Òrìṣà (#OrisaBarbieHeimer) all made a grand entrance on the big screen last Friday, setting the stage for an epic clash of cinematic giants.

Read also: Clash of Titans at Nigerian Box Office: ‘Orisa,’ ‘Barbie,’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Battle for Supremacy!

At first glance, Barbie and Oppenheimer appeared to hold an advantage, backed by their global fame and cultural significance. Meanwhile, the local production Òrìṣà seemed to be overshadowed by the buzz around “Barbenheimer.”

However, recent data from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) reveals a different story. Ticket sales from July 21 to 23, 2023, show that Nigerian audiences rallied behind the beloved doll and the Yoruba epic, propelling them to the top of the charts, leaving Nolan’s dark tragedy trailing behind.

Barbie made a dazzling debut with ₦39 million in ticket sales, while Òrìṣà surprisingly surpassed Oppenheimer with an impressive ₦27.58 million. The latter, despite its renowned director, landed in fourth place with only ₦17 million.

Barbie’s triumph comes as no surprise, given its enchanting pink theme that took Nigeria by storm, with an elaborate marketing campaign that included a beach party, a fancy brunch event, a slumber party, and a star-studded premiere on July 20.

Òrìṣà, too, made a commendable effort with a grand premiere in Lagos followed by smaller events in neighboring Yoruba cities. The film’s producers and cast members embarked on a series of meet-and-greets in Osogbo, Illorin, Ibadan, Abeokuta, and other parts of Lagos, all of which contributed to its success. As a result, the indigenous title now holds the record as Nollywood’s highest-grossing opening film and the year’s biggest epic debut.

While Nigerian fans have passionately supported Christopher Nolan online, the promo and marketing efforts for Oppenheimer may have fallen short, reflecting its lower numbers at the domestic box office.

In the midst of the #OrisaBarbieHeimer competition, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, which premiered with ₦78 million last week, stands strong at the box office. The latest installment of the Tom Cruise-led franchise has earned an additional ₦31.6 million in its second week, bringing its total to an impressive ₦118.9 million.

Taking the fifth spot is another Nigerian film, Love, Lust & Other Things, which has made ₦27.5 million over three weeks.

While Nollywood’s local films have claimed top slots, they still fall short in comparison to Hollywood productions for now. However, it’s worth noting that Nollywood is putting up a formidable fight, unlike in the past when foreign movies would instantly dominate. The coming days promise an exciting time at the domestic box office as the competition heats up!

