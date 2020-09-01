Orji Uzor Kalu’s interest to become president cannot go without questions

Orji Uzor Kalu

2023 is upon us and a lot of scenarios have started to pan out. Who would have known that former Abia governor and one-time minister of information, Orji Uzor Kalu, would want to be the to assume the now-anthemic role of ‘saviour’.

Kalu is seriously warming up, and already visiting political underdogs like Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar. During his visits, The Cable reports that Kalu spoke against zoning in the All Progressives Congress (APC) party, adding that any person in the party can join the presidential race. He went further to say, “I am still in the senate, and I will seek for re-election into the senate but if our people want me to serve as president I will not hesitate.”

This has lit up Nigerian Twitter with many bringing up memories of his time as governor of Abia.

Abia has been in the news lately and for one thing – having a track record of bad leadership. Kalu himself hardly has positive reviews, so his interest in running and being the face of the idea of Igbo presidency is quite questionable.

This is, however, not the first time Kalu will express his interest in running for office. In 2007, he contested the presidential election on the Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA) platform.

This time, he might have supporters:

 

To whom the mantle is given and positive reviews follow after, much more can be given after. However, in the case of Orji Kalu, the case is seemingly not the same, not with many negative testimonies from his constituency in his time of leadership.

If Kalu is pushing to serve Nigerians come 2023, we can only look back, then take a pause, look at things now, and then ultimately make our decision – and the same goes with everyone that has expressed interest in this position.

