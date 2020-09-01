Orji Uzor Kalu’s interest to become president cannot go without questions

2023 is upon us and a lot of scenarios have started to pan out. Who would have known that former Abia governor and one-time minister of information, Orji Uzor Kalu, would want to be the to assume the now-anthemic role of ‘saviour’.

Kalu is seriously warming up, and already visiting political underdogs like Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar. During his visits, The Cable reports that Kalu spoke against zoning in the All Progressives Congress (APC) party, adding that any person in the party can join the presidential race. He went further to say, “I am still in the senate, and I will seek for re-election into the senate but if our people want me to serve as president I will not hesitate.”

This has lit up Nigerian Twitter with many bringing up memories of his time as governor of Abia.

I am from Abia & I say GOD FORBID ORJI UZOR KALU BECOMES PRESIDENT! If you love him so much, let your people give him 'indigeneship', make him your governor so you suffer what my people suffered for 8 years! You have Dr. & a blue tick? Tufiakwa! ihe ojoo! Ka ihere mee gị! https://t.co/eub8qU5ixv — Chief Ojukwu (@ChiefOjukwu) September 1, 2020

Abia has been in the news lately and for one thing – having a track record of bad leadership. Kalu himself hardly has positive reviews, so his interest in running and being the face of the idea of Igbo presidency is quite questionable.

This is, however, not the first time Kalu will express his interest in running for office. In 2007, he contested the presidential election on the Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA) platform.

This time, he might have supporters:

Orji Uzor Kalu is actually right. Zoning as we know it today is purely a PDP arrangement. The problem is, because PDP dominated national politics for 16 years, many people began equating every PDP arrangement with Nigeria. APC ticket will be decided by its 7k delegates in 2022. https://t.co/wIlyPdvhzX — El Commandante (@MrLekanAdigun) September 1, 2020

Orji Uzor Kalu will be a better alternative to Ahmed Tinubu. His presidency will equally be better than Buhari’s own. But the truth is that he is a criminal that has been stealing, killing and destroying just like a typical Nigeria politician.

Peter Obi / Prof Zulum Presidency pic.twitter.com/KrpGJYLWRw — Mr Nedum (@Nedum042) September 1, 2020

To whom the mantle is given and positive reviews follow after, much more can be given after. However, in the case of Orji Kalu, the case is seemingly not the same, not with many negative testimonies from his constituency in his time of leadership.

If Kalu is pushing to serve Nigerians come 2023, we can only look back, then take a pause, look at things now, and then ultimately make our decision – and the same goes with everyone that has expressed interest in this position.