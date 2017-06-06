Osinbajo seeks Senate approval for $1.5bn loan

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has asked the Nigerian Senate to approve a $1.5 billion loan.
The loan is part of the 2016-2018 External Borrowing Plan of the Federal Government, meant for projects in ten states, Premium Times reports.
Details later.
2 Comments
Our current debt is 19 trillion naira .and I wonder this APC Government don’t have any shame neither did they have any good agender for the country. .all there agender is to sale nigeria through borrow borrow of loan..what happen to our resources and the recovered loot?
All this loan, loan, loan, what happened to the recovered loots????????