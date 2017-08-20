Over 100 Yoruba groups to take position on restructuring Sept. 7

About 100 Yoruba groups have chosen September 7 to make their position known on Nigeria’s restructuring, Daily Trust reports.

The gathering which would hold in Ibadan, Oyo, would also address the issues bothering on the current secession agitation across the country.

Chairman, Organizing Committee for the Grand Rally of the Yoruba Congress, Dr. Kunle Olajide who addressed a press conference on the rally said the Yoruba groups would take an important decision that would affect the future of Nigeria.

At the press conference were prominent Yoruba leaders including Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Prof. Banji Akintoye, among others.

Olajide noted that the congress would be chaired by Elderstatesman, Chief Afe Babalola.

The elder statesman said the Yoruba nation fared better in the 50s and early 1960 before the incursion of the military, noting that the 1999 constitution which he said was foisted on the nation is not working.

He said, “The Yoruba have been at the forefront of maintaining unity in this federation. We are very accommodating, we do not threaten anyone, hence we must be able to make as much progress as permitted by our talents and abilities.

“The Yoruba as a nation is now united. We prefer to exist within a Nigeria where we are guaranteed safety and progress. We believe it is in the interest of all for this country to be reorganized in such a way that power is devolved to the federating units.”