season three is set to empower campus entrepreneurs registration has commenced

The organizers of Prestige Anchor Campus Entrepreneurship Empowerment Award under the auspices of Prestige Anchor Leadership, Empowerment and Capacity Building Awards and Student Leadership Conference has commenced the registration of Campus entrepreneurs though the nation especially from the South South Campuses in Nigeria.

Students into –

– Bead Making

– Make Up Artists

– Fashion Designers

– Knit Making

– Tye and Dye

– Shoe Making

– Graphics Design and Interior Designs

– Any other Creative Works

Registration

Student are required to do an online registration in order to participate in the campus entrepreneur award which will give each participants an avenue to partake.

Online Pre – Qualification

Registered Participants shall showcase their work online and highest 5 entry by votes shall be called for the grand final exhibition to be pioneered by Judges. The best in each category shall emerged at the Exhibition during PALEC AWARDS at University of Benin.

– Finalists shall be empowered with Cash Price Ranging from N20, 000 – N50, 000 each.

– All winners shall sign a letter of agreement with PALEC AWARDS Team

– All winners shall be attached with two students to groom

Benefits

– Free Accounteer Account

– Free Mentorship/Consultation and Grant Training

– Cash Price ranging from N20, 000 – N50, 000

– Business Promotion

– Finalists gets Award Plaque as Best in the South South Region.

Registration Fee:

N1500

Registration fee is attached to filter serious minded persons

Interested?

Kindly fill the form via – https://bit.ly/2pSPFsE

For more info, sponsorship, partnership – Call/WhatsApp 08148851427 or email – [email protected]