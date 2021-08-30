Peak celebrates Nigeria Paralympians for new World Records set

It has been a milestone for our Unstoppable Nigerian Para-powerlifting team and today, we celebrate them for their resilience and wins in the ongoing TOKYO 2020 Paralympic games.

They have truly shown us that impossibility is nothing with the incredible feat they have each achieved in their different para-lifting categories.

We are particularly proud of Bose Omolayo and Oluwafemiayo Folashade who won gold medals for team Nigeria and have set new Paralympic World records by lifting 141kg and 152kg respectively in the female categories.

Indeed, you keep inspiring Nigerians to nourish their dreams and aiming for their Peak.

Congratulations, keep beating the odds and #BeUnstoppable

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor August 27, 2021

One million naira and lots of reward are up for grabs as Qtaby Online Talent Hunt Competition returns this September

The Qtaby Online Talent Hunt Competition which is a platform that creates opportunities and visibility for budding talents, helping them ...

Op-Ed Editor August 27, 2021

Broda Shaggi, Iyabo Ojo and Akpororo Turn Up with the Infinix Note10 Nationwide Caravan Tour

Earlier in June this year, Infinix unveiled the Note 10 series in a remarkable online launch featuring top celebrities and ...

Op-Ed Editor August 25, 2021

The Bandhitz emerge winners of Trophy Extra Special Band Season 2

After weeks of intense training, awe-inspiring performances and gut-wrenching eliminations, The Bandhitz emerged winners of Trophy Extra Special Band Season 2.   Edging ...

Op-Ed Editor August 25, 2021

DJ Zinhle reveals pregnancy as her new reality TV series premieres this September

It is the year of black women at BET Africa (DStv channel 129 GOtv Channel 21), and today the channel ...

Op-Ed Editor August 24, 2021

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star, Awkwafina, set to debut season two of comedy show ‘Awkwafina is Nora from Queens’ this August

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens’ season 2, to premiere on Comedy Central’s Saturday night origilols ———- Following a successful first ...

Chinedu Okafor August 23, 2021

Fidelity Bank’s Chairman to lead BDAN

Following the successful completion of Mrs. Osaretin Demuren’s tenure, Mr. Mustafa Chike-Obi, Chairman, Fidelity Bank Plc, has been appointed to ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail