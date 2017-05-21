People are flying a kite | Army officers clear air on coup rumours

by Omoleye Omoruyi

Retired military officer, Col. Jibrin Isa, has said the recent report about some politicians colluding with military officers in the Nigerian Army is an attempt by some people to pollute the air with fake news.

According to him, the military high command had received information that some individuals were approaching some officers and soldiers for undisclosed political reasons.

Isa said, “Coup is no longer fashionable. People are flying a kite. The security agencies know what to do if anything is in the offing.”

Also, Col. Gabriel Ajayi stated that Nigerians should not listen to such.

“Establishing the rulership of any nation should not be on the basis of who first grab the machine guns and hand grenades. For in this there are no rules of engagement; for another group could also grab the same machine guns and hand grenades to perpetrate another illegality. We should treat any rumour in that respect with utmost caution and subtlety so that we don’t inadvertently play into the hands of hostile or rogue intelligence.

“Let us kindly give our noble compatriots in active service benefit of the doubt that they themselves fully understand the dire consequences and implications of rulership on the basis of machines and hand grenades. In a democracy, there are rules of engagement worldwide no matter how flawed. What make the vital difference are the rules of periodic elections for change. The ability of a people to freely choose their own rulers is the root of all freedom,” Ajayi stated.