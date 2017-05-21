Musiliu Obanikoro badly wants to join the APC, he just doesn’t know it yet | Our thoughts on his latest interview

The PUNCH Newspapers, this morning published a very telling interview that they had with former Minister of State for Defence under President Goodluck Jonathan’s PDP administration and Lagos Governorship aspirant under the PDP umbrella, Musiliu Obanikoro where he made a huge deal of denying the recent rumours of his move to the ruling All Progressive Congress.

After reading the interview, we are left with only one thought but we’ll let you enjoy our favourite bits of the interview before we drop our simple thought about the whole thing.

First question:

As the interviewer’s second question suggests, Mr Obanikoro started out the interview being dodgy. If time has taught us anything about this pot of beans called politics, it is that there’s only one thing static in politics and it’s that when a politician is being dodgy, he’s about to pour out a truckload of horse__t lies.

Thank God, the interviewer is seasoned in political jargon and so maintained that he did not answer the question.

“Politics is not static; it is very dynamic”… LOL. Such depth. Thanks, Obalt Einstein!

When he finally categorically answered:

Meaning: The APC has not quite accepted him with open arms. When/if they do, he’ll definitely celebrate his win with a grand press conference. We’ll be here waiting and relaxing for his next political move.

Obanikoro is pro-Makarfi faction

The current crisis is frustrating to not only PDP members like Obanikoro but the whole nation. However, while the rest of us are simply onlookers, Obanikoro has removed all doubts about where his allegiance lies. He’s obviously pro-Makarfi faction.

Laying the ground work:

Just no one will ever accuse him of not wanting to carry on with APC’s “good work” in Lagos. Which is clever as well because these words wil work in his favour whether he relaunches his political ambition in Lagos under the PDP or the APC. Continuity is important in Lagos State and Mr Obanikoro knows this.

As an aside, Mr Obanikoro did not fail to be reckless in his narrative:

Now we know how things work in Nigeria. We aren’t trying to act surprised that a senior officer can get anyone enrolled in the police force despite there being no indication that such person did not apply nor was interested. It’s just surprising to see time and time again, the reckless abandon with which politicians speak about their lack of respect for due process.

Also, we are happy to keep this as receipt for when Obanikoro will say anything remotely related to him being a respecter of due process.

Finally, a great response:

Touche!

The bottom line? Musiliu Obanikoro is dying to join the APC, he just doesn’t know it yet. Or maybe he just won’t admit it.

And also, when did we start calling the APC: “the Progressives”? Please let’s not fool ourselves. The ideological basis for that does not exist yet.