Twitter co-founder, Evan Williams, Regrets Trump used platform to win US election

by Omoleye Omoruyi

Co-founder of Twitter, Evan Williams, on Saturday, apologised for Twitter’s role in Donald Trump’s victory in the last United State’s presidential election.

Williams said in an interview with the New York Times on Saturday.

Mr. Williams said, “It’s a very bad thing, Twitter’s role in that.

“If it’s true that he wouldn’t be president if it weren’t for Twitter, then yeah, I’m sorry.”

Trump has often used Twitter to dispute reports seen in the news.

Williams said he was wrong for thinking that the world would be a better place if there was a platform for everyone to freely speak and exchange ideas.