Photos: Classiq, Dj Hazan thrills fans as Tecno Mobile wraps up Spark party in Abuja with a bang

The early hours of Wednesday, August 23, 2017 in Abuja did not look anything like what the night became. Earlier in the day, the University of Abuja Mini-campus in Gwagwalada was calm, ordinary and quite scanty, a direct opposite of the heavily jivy, entertaining and hyper-active atmosphere the night of the same day turned out to be.

After throwing the mother of all parties in Lagos last Friday, TECNO decided to up the Spark Party tempo in Abuja even more – guess they say you save the best for the last. Smartphone enthusiasts and fans of the mobile brand company all trooped into Abuja from neighboring states and converged at the Open Air Theatre of the University of Abuja for a night to remember. Several celebrities were seen grooving at the exotic party just as the different artistes shortlisted to perform at the event all got on the stage to hold the audience to breathtaking performances.

TECNO Mobile, Africa’s leading smartphone brand hosted the Spark Party to thrill her fans and also unveil her newest budget friendly range of smartphones the TECNO Spark and Spark Plus. The Spark and Spark Plus are very affordable multi-functional smartphones designed to arm consumers who have interest in photography and appreciate beautifully captured images with the right gadget that will not just meet their needs but surpass them. With a 5MP front and 13MP rear camera, these stylish devices can capture remarkable pictures whether during the day or at night like a standard DSLR camera. Starring state-of-the-art 3-in-1 lighting technology, the device can detect when you are trying to take photos or shoot videos in a lowlight environment and then automatically enhance the image brightness for a crisp, clear and beautiful photo.

Popular Abuja disc jockey, DJ Hazan thrilled the fans to great party mixes and kept everyone asking for more, while the very youthful audience couldn’t hide their love for Northern music sensation, Classiq, as he hit the stage with aplomb. Opportunity was also given a number of student artistes to showcase their music talent. Unarguably, Abuja was lit and there must have been several people with hangovers by morning. TECNO had once again achieved the “Back to Back” feat through its Spark party, continuously taking the brand to consumer connections to another level.

More photos from the event below: