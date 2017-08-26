Today’s Noisemakers: Dr Joe Abah, Benjamin Netanyahu, Kamala Harris and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

1 James Spann

The most powerful hurricane to hit the United States, Hurricane Harvey, is still rolling through the state of Texas and from all indications, will continue to do so until Tuesday.

Harvey is going nowhere anytime soon. Severe flooding threat continues through at least Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/LMWBHKqW5I — James Spann (@spann) August 26, 2017

2. Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel’s Prime Minister sends good thoughts towards America.

Thinking of our American friends who are braving Hurricane Harvey. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) August 26, 2017

3. Washington Post

The newspaper is being thoughtful to its readers:

A note to readers: Due to Hurricane Harvey, we are temporarily removing the limit on articles that can be read without a subscription. — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 26, 2017

4. Onye Nkuzi

The Kaduna Youth Declaration is still a contentious issue, despite Buhari’s speech calling Nigeria’s unity settled. There are reports that their utterances have the backing of higher powers. In this vein, Onye Nkuzi tells us a proverb:

On the "Arewa Youths" matter, I remember this proverb; "If a father sends his son to steal, the son will break down doors with both feet". — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) August 26, 2017

5. Adetutu Balogun

Adetutu reports shooting in the East. Earlier today, we reported that 3 persons died in the Owerri Market protest.We hope the FGis monitoring this unnecessary use of force.

Shooting at unarmed civilians!!! How many more, body bags are we going to count under APC government? 😓😓😓 pic.twitter.com/aNWYyRjdLr — Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) August 26, 2017

6. Kamala Harris

The California Senator celebrates #WomensEqualityDay with this important reminder:

Today in 1920, the 19th Amdt was adopted. We must pledge to increase the number of women in office. #WomensEqualityDay — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 26, 2017

All Americans are better represented when women have a seat at the table. #WomensEqualityDay — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 26, 2017

Representative Terri takes us down memory lane

On #WomensEqualityDay, let's recognize the black women who fought for the #19thAmendment, only to face racial discrimination. pic.twitter.com/sQ7C65zdNz — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) August 26, 2017

To celebrate #WomensEqualityDay, let’s pass expanded access to affordable child care, allowing both parents to earn paychecks. — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) August 26, 2017

7. Dr Joe Abah

The former Director General, BPSR, whose tenure ended yesterday is grateful to you all for your kind words. After announcing the termination of his term yesterday, TwitterNG came out en masse to honour him with appreciation threads and tributes.

Thank you all for your good wishes and prayers. I'm told I'm probably the first govt official to trend on Twitter for a good reason.😂 Na waa — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) August 26, 2017

Cheers to a good run.