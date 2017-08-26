Today’s Noisemakers: Dr Joe Abah, Benjamin Netanyahu, Kamala Harris and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 James Spann

The most powerful hurricane to hit the United States, Hurricane Harvey, is still rolling through the state of Texas and from all indications, will continue to do so until Tuesday.

2. Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel’s Prime Minister sends good thoughts towards America.

3. Washington Post

The newspaper is being thoughtful to its readers:

4. Onye Nkuzi

The Kaduna Youth Declaration is still a contentious issue, despite Buhari’s speech calling Nigeria’s unity settled. There are reports that their utterances have the backing of higher powers. In this vein, Onye Nkuzi tells us a proverb:

5. Adetutu Balogun

Adetutu reports shooting in the East. Earlier today, we reported that 3 persons died in the Owerri Market protest.We hope the FGis monitoring this unnecessary use of force.

6. Kamala Harris

The California Senator celebrates #WomensEqualityDay with this important reminder:

Representative Terri takes us down memory lane

7. Dr Joe Abah

The former Director General, BPSR, whose tenure ended yesterday is grateful to you all for your kind words. After announcing the termination of his term yesterday, TwitterNG came out en masse to honour him with appreciation threads and tributes.

[In case you missed it]: “The Thread: Evil spirit” “DG of everything” | Twitter honours Dr Joe Abah

Cheers to a good run.

 

