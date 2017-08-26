EPL Roundup: Man. United continues impressive run, Manchester City narrowly defeats Bournemouth

Manchester City VS Bournemouth

Raheem Sterling was sent off after scoring an injury-time winner and celebrating with the fans against Bournemouth.

The Cherries had opened scoring with Charlie Daniels’ top corner goal at the 11th minute.

Manchester City equalised 22 minutes after Gabriel Jesus took a quick free quick.

Guardiola threw on Sergio Aguerro for Bernardo Silva, who tired after a bright start, after 65 minutes.

At the last five minutes of injury time, Sterling found the net and dived into the fans, before he was sent off.

Swansea VS Crystal Palace

Swansea got their first Premier League win of the season with a deserved victory over Crystal Palace side at Selhurst Park.

Tammy Abraham put the away side ahead just before half-time with a low finish.

Kelly then tamely headed Palace’s first effort on target from a corner after the break, before his mistake let Swansea in for their second.

The defender was robbed on the halfway line by Kyle Naughton, whose through ball was finished off by Jordan Ayew.

Palace have now lost their opening three matches of the Premier League season under new boss Frank de Boer.

Manchester United Vs Leicester City

Manchester United continue their impressive run, after defeating Leicester City 2-0.

Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini both scored a goal each to give the Red devils a victory.

Rashford converted Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s corner three minutes after coming on.

Midfielder Fellaini stuck out his knee to divert fellow substitute Jesse Lingard’s drive past Kasper Schmeichel.

United has won all three matches since the season started.