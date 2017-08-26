The Thread: How my boyfriend caught me cheating

Call and Response

“Children, children”

“Story, story”

“Story”

This is the story of Mandisa.

A thread on how I was caught cheating..😂 pic.twitter.com/aWRaArXpnv — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

Settle in:

So my then partner and I were dating for over 7 months. He worked in the film industry so I'd only see him when he was free from his shoots. pic.twitter.com/y5v3jFtetX — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

The distance between us was began to be visible when he'd call or reply to my text when he wanted to.🙄 pic.twitter.com/HBPzjx5pZY — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

Owkay fine. He showed up to my house unannounced and apologized, told me that his baby mama is stressing him ka school fees sa bana pic.twitter.com/MYb7QLlf0n — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

Few weeks later an invitation going on about a local party pops up🙋 My cousin/sister and I go shopping for outfits that day. Siyabangena! pic.twitter.com/82prQVU9Uc — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

My bff and my sister I, we are all dressed nice. Party is lit AF! The energy is agreeing. Drinks are digesting. — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

I'm not a big drinker so I buy my sister her drinks. Few hours later I tell my sister that I'm ready to go home now. — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

As we leave the venue some hot guy follows us.😂🙋he introduces himself as we too do the same.. asks for do number. pic.twitter.com/T3wefUraI2 — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

I look to my sister and I'm like sis give him your number and he interject me and says "No actually I want your number!" pic.twitter.com/5rmbeU4ZhO — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

I give him di number. At that time I thought nothing of it. Just getting to know someone wabo. pic.twitter.com/Nisowck1sy — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

Next day ke Sunday, my sister and I go for grocery shopping. As I pull out the parking lot same guy from last night o mo. pic.twitter.com/yNTpcGpMex — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

He waves for me to slow down, I do. We speak briefly about plans on meeting. Ah owkay… pic.twitter.com/SpIO9ivpd1 — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

We plan on meeting on Monday. It's all good, something happened on my side that I had to cancel on the meeting. — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

I go campus and I leave before lunch time to go to the bank. As I walk out the bank, I spot my boyfriend. My heart is beating so fast! pic.twitter.com/srkD4wurFR — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

He walks to me and gives me a hug and asks if I'm going home. I wasn't but I said yes, arê he will take me home mara he still has errands. — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

Fine, on our way to this place he mentions that he wasn't meant to work today but they called me to take the equipment kae kae. — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

Keeps mentioning his bosses name at time I think nothing of it. I mean his angry that he's working on his day off pic.twitter.com/S3yLwCpyLF — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

We get to the place and I help him and his colleagues to load the equipment in his kombi. This name keeps coming up, I think nothing of it.. pic.twitter.com/bZgwhe1NCY — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

He asks me to buy him airtime via my cellphone banking and I do because😉airtime ya fela. His like "Baby kopa onkadime phone ya hau?" — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

He wants to call with my phone because he doesn't have airtime. Alright. I ask him to give me the numbers so I can dial them on my phone. pic.twitter.com/MmrqYFkxH9 — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

As I dial, I see gore this is the same guy I met ka Saturday at the venue! MY HEART STARTS BEATING FASTER! Modimo! pic.twitter.com/qNx0cMfaM6 — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

How do I escape this.. I put the phone mo loudspeaker just so I could be like "Hey listen, someone wants to talk to you." pic.twitter.com/0lPgGjaCD5 — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

My boyfriend snatched the phone from my hand. As the guy answers, arê "Hey baby" so you know I'm fucked by then! pic.twitter.com/x7KMUU8FD5 — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

My head is spinning of guilt and I'm trying to think of what I'm going to say to both these guys. My boyfriend on the other hand is mad… pic.twitter.com/43Lha3MJXW — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

His asking the guy what his doing with my numbers and where we met. He forgot about the reasons he called in the first place. — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

I tell him the whole story.. Then the question comes, "Why did you give him your number!?" So we got into an argument. — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

My escape was "It's just numbers. Nothing to it" but he didn't budge. We drop the equipment were they belong and go straight to Alexander — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

He catches up with his friends then we leave. I don't know if it's because I was caught with his boss or because I cheated to begin with. pic.twitter.com/hRvqosrggv — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

But he wasn't letting it go. I left campus around 11:50 and we got home round about 19:00pm — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

The next day, guy texts me and ask if he could call I'm like ya, plus I owe you an apology. He calls and tell him how long we've been dating — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

He understands but he still wants to see me.. pic.twitter.com/riZXatlmCM — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

Fine we met. Talked and just closed off what he wanted. Next week just a chillas at the local park and by the look and sound of things BF — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

O teng. This time I'm one man. No friend or sister to talk in between. My BF is with his friends and here I come..🙄 pic.twitter.com/dggH09i4Lt — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

I leave him and go chill with my friends. Kamo his friends are asking me if I'm dating one of their friends, the other guy. But.. pic.twitter.com/0UVmsH8cKG — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

Now all his friends know me. Mxm I call the other guy trying to find out what his said kana cos gape bae wants answers pic.twitter.com/0GydNPrJJT — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

My boyfriend makes a scene yells how the other guy called me baby when he called him on my phone. I'm like calm down. Mara nex — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

Mxm so I get in my car and leave. I get home and get a text from BF saying that I didn't respect him and what not's. — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

We broke up few days later. Till that day I vowed to never cheat shem. — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

Reactions:

Giving the other your number is cheating? — Bambi 🌻 (@OctaviaMahabe) August 26, 2017

So vele sisi you lost your boyfriend over nothing, should have let him hit shem — Pseudonym 9⃣7⃣ (@BuchuleX) August 26, 2017

I'm just saying if you gonna go out, best do it with a bang — Pseudonym 9⃣7⃣ (@BuchuleX) August 26, 2017

Can't believe how I took my time to read this only for a story without a climax. Can you climax anything sis wam? Even in bed?? — Bartman. (@Themba_zo) August 26, 2017

I didn't know you were forced to read this bhuti. Could've easily pressed the back button and went about your business? — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

My sister were is the part were you cheat? pic.twitter.com/WrxKgdaHb1 — Chef Cindy catering (@Cindy34542570) August 26, 2017

😂😂😂😂I covered it up — M a n 🌸d i s a 🌸 (@Amanda__Mandisa) August 26, 2017

I'm still waiting for the cheating part, where is it? pic.twitter.com/SzPI9yEPUL — T E K O ❕ (@derick__M) August 26, 2017

Yes I was disappointed when didn't see that — T E K O ❕ (@derick__M) August 26, 2017

Waiting — Lerato (@AtowChidi4) August 26, 2017

Then what happened — Mat Dibakwane💛👑 (@MatlhatsiDibak1) August 26, 2017

This thread doesn't have spice [That thing].It's like eating pap with water… pic.twitter.com/bK4QWZpAqV — Sundowns_Fanatic ⭐ (@Solomon_Madube) August 26, 2017

Many words come to mind:

Anti climax

Come down

Let down

Girl, why????