Places To Be This Weekend In Lagos

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know where the party is this weekend?

It’s Lagos State, the city that never sleeps, and tons of events are waiting for your attendance.

Here’s a list of some events happening in Lagos this weekend that you can attend

D’Banj Koko Release Party

Join D’Banj and other fans at the official release party as you become one of the first few to listen to the new album before it is released on streaming platforms. The release party is at 17 Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, on June 7.

Owo ati Faaji

Calling all Lagosians for the “Owo ati Faaji” party on June 7. The party boasts multiple activities and networking for those interested in mingling with new faces. Come dressed in a cultural-themed attire and have the time of your life at Emperus Club, Osapa London, Jakande Roundabout, Lekki, Lagos.

The Element House

The Element House is again happening on June 8 at Spektrum, Lagos. Come with the vibes and groove at the rave with your friends and lovers.

Bad Boys Ride or Die Release Party

Fans of the movie franchise “Bad Boys” will be coming together to have a release party for their favourite movie, which will take place on June 8 at Silverbird Cinema, Ikeja City Mall, Lagos. Tickets are available for ₦8,500 and include popcorn, drinks, goodie bags and food.

Views

Minji Lagos invites you and your friends to have a fabulous time as you enjoy a waterfront and sunset view toppled with a movie night. Fans of horror movies will be in for a ride as the chosen film to be played is “Thanksgiving”. The event is held on June 8 at Baywater Park, Lekki Phase 1.

Rehash (Afrohouse edition)

Have you ever been to a day party on a weekend? Starting from 12 pm to 6 pm, The “Rehash Day Party (Afrohouse edition)” is happening on June 9 at the Terrace.