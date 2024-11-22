Places to visit this weekend in Lagos

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know where the party is this weekend?

It’s Lagos State, the city that never sleeps, and tons of events are waiting for your attendance.

Here’s a list of some events happening in Lagos this weekend that you can visit

Untitled

As the weekend begins today, enjoy a comedy show done by the new school at the Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, on November 22.

RSVP on Tour

The RSVP on Tour is coming to Lagos this weekend on November 22 with an open mic, so interested participants (spoken word artists, writers, poets, comedians, instrumentalists and rappers) should find their way to Coffee and Co, Landmark Boulevard, Water Corporation Drive.

Red Room Rave

What happens at the Red Room Rave, stays at the Red Room Rave and on November 22, the organisers invite you to have the time of your life at the rave which will be happening at the Vault Social House, 9A Oko Owo, VI, Lagos.

Lagos Fringe Rave

The Performing Arts Workshop invites you to its week-long event, which started on November 19 and will be on until November 24. The event promotes art in all forms, including theatre, films, and multidisciplinary arts. The Lagos Fringe Rave will happen on November 22 at Freedom Park, VI.

Sweat-It-Out

This weekend, Sweat It Out on the mainland at Kalahari, Ekiti Sound, Jarlight, Faëm, and DJ Tomce. The event will be held on November 23 at Koga Studios, Bolaji Close, 2 Kudirat Abiola Way, Ikeja.

R&B Singalong Party

Join others at Medusa Lagos, Lekki Phase 1 on November 23 as you sing along to your favourite RnB songs.

Fashion Rave

Raid your wardrobes for what could best be the outfits for the Fashion Rave, the biggest fashion party in Africa. The event will be held on November 23 at Muri Okunola Park, Lekki.

Dis are the issues too

Treat yourself to a Tomiwa Sage comedy show at the Alliance Française on November 24. The event promises to be hilarious and memorable, featuring several performers like Tomiwa Sage Ovy Godwin, Damola Comedian and more.