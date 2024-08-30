Places to visit this weekend in Lagos

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know where the party is this weekend?

It’s Lagos State, the city that never sleeps, and tons of events are waiting for your attendance.

Here’s a list of some events happening in Lagos this weekend that you can visit

Love Village Festival

It’s not February, but that does not mean you can give up on love as you start your weekend and the end of the month at the “Love Village Festival”, playing games, speed dating, and dancing to music. The event will be held at 234 Lofts, Oba Elegushi Beach Rd, Lekki, on August 30.

Playdate

Corporate workers will be in for a blast at the “Playdate” event at UpBeat Centre on August 30 this weekend. The event promises fireside chats, networking, games, and more. It will occur at UpBeat Centre, 11 Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1.

Colour Block Party

Dress in your most colourful outfits as The Big Birthday hosts the “Color Block Party” this Friday, 30 August, at Praia, 20 Elsie Femi Pearse, Riviera Suites, Victoria Island.

Dirty, Sexy Rave

Join the group of dirty and sexy ravers at the “Dirty, Sexy Rave” hosted by Nok by Alara and Vogue Boys. Dance the month away with your friends and lover at the rave on August 30, held at Nok by Alara, Victoria Island.

Smooth Groove

Move your body to a symphony of taste and dance at the “Smooth Groove” at Gaby Lagos on August 30.

The Revamp Workshop

Register to attend the “Revamp Workshop”, where you and your friends sip and upcycle. You can expect several activities like wellness sessions, a creative photo booth, live music performances and more. The “Revamp Workshop” is happening on August 31, at Zen by Sustyvibes, 121, Ogudu Lagos.

Silent Disco Picnic

Join the crowd at Eagle Club Field, 96 Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere as you all partake in the Silent Disco Picnic coming up on August 31.

Rave Till Dawn

Rave Till Dawn with your close friends in this 80s vibe event which will take place at the Skybox Lagos, Admiralty Way, Lekki on August 31.

Eko for Show

When was the last time you attended an Owambe party? This might be your chance to fulfil your satisfaction as the “Eko for Show” party is happening on August 31 at Decode Lagos, 25 Fola Osibo St, Lekki Phase 1. You are advised to wear the colours gold, red and blue at the event.

Sip and Paint

If you are in the mood for a quiet start to the new month, “Sip and Paint” is all you need. Join others like you at the Funplex Park, CMD, Magodo on September 1.