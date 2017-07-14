Poetry: Where Baba?

by Soyombo Ayomikun
1.That we screamed
Sai Baba
Doesn’t mean we
Won’t ask
‘Where Baba?’
That we ask
Where Baba
Doesn’t mean we
Don’t wish him
Well!
2.What wisdom is
There
Building walls of
Secrecy
And lies
Around one that promised
Transparency
And truth?
What damage
Will it do to
Look us in the face
And say
‘Nigeria, your beloved
Leader
Is really ill
And would have to
Let go of power’
Or otherwise
What damage?
3.Down this road
We were once dragged
In a forced
Journey
That shattered
Our trust
In the administration.
Following a festival
Of deceits
We got back
A body
Dead
And a government
That in no time
Died
4.Betrayed trust
Dampens hope
Births indifferent followers
Whose chant
Of ‘Change’
A while ago
Won’t fizzle
Out
But return
Louder
And with more
Anger
5.Nigerians
Are not fools
They know a Monkey
Different
From a Gorilla
Deceive them
And they begin to withdraw
Into their shells
Spill the truth
And you win
More hearts
6.That we screamed
Sai Baba
Doesn’t mean we
Won’t ask
‘Where Baba?’
That we ask
Where Baba
Doesn’t mean we
Don’t wish him
Well!
Soyombo Ayomikun tweets from @alabaster85
