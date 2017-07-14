Poetry: Where Baba?

by Soyombo Ayomikun



1.That we screamed

Sai Baba

Doesn’t mean we

Won’t ask

‘Where Baba?’

That we ask

Where Baba

Doesn’t mean we

Don’t wish him

Well!

2.What wisdom is

There

Building walls of

Secrecy

And lies

Around one that promised

Transparency

And truth?

What damage

Will it do to

Look us in the face

And say

‘Nigeria, your beloved

Leader

Is really ill

And would have to

Let go of power’

Or otherwise

What damage?

3.Down this road

We were once dragged

In a forced

Journey

That shattered

Our trust

In the administration.

Following a festival

Of deceits

We got back

A body

Dead

And a government

That in no time

Died

4.Betrayed trust

Dampens hope

Births indifferent followers

Whose chant

Of ‘Change’

A while ago

Won’t fizzle

Out

But return

Louder

And with more

Anger

5.Nigerians

Are not fools

They know a Monkey

Different

From a Gorilla

Deceive them

And they begin to withdraw

Into their shells

Spill the truth

And you win

More hearts

6.That we screamed

Sai Baba

Doesn’t mean we

Won’t ask

‘Where Baba?’

That we ask

Where Baba

Doesn’t mean we

Don’t wish him

Well!

Op–ed pieces and contributions are the opinions of the writers only and do not represent the opinions of Y!/YNaija

Soyombo Ayomikun tweets from @alabaster85