Police arrest 84-year-old pedophile in Ogun for defiling 8-year-old girl

Stephen Jack, who is 84 years old, was arrested by police in Ogun for engaging in sexual relations with a girl who was only eight years old.

SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the state’s police spokesman, said on Saturday in Abeokuta that the suspect lived in the Okun Owa area of Ijebu-Ode and was a well-known child molester.

He also said that Jack’s most recent misdeed was reported to the police by the victim’s father, who saw that his daughter was bleeding from her private area.

Oyeyemi said that when the victim’s father questioned her, she said that Jack had sexually abused her.

He also said that the person who was hurt had been taken to the General Hospital in Ijebu-Ode to be treated.

Mr. Lanre Bankole, the state’s commissioner of police, also gave the order to transport Jack to the criminal investigation departments for more inquiry and potential legal action.

