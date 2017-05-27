Police disperse peaceful protesters with teargas in Cross-River (PHOTOS)

The Nigerian police, has reportedly dispersed some peaceful protesters in Calabar, Cross-River.

According [email protected], the protesters were attacked with teargas and threatened with gunshots.

They had scheduled to converge at Millennium Park, Calabar, and march on to other places in the state capital, before the policemen arrived.

The protest, with the hashtag #TheCalabarWeKnow is organised to demand better governance from the present governor of the state, Benedict Ayade.

