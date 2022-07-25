Popular artist Asake teases the release of his new song, “Terminator.”

Asake, the rapidly growing Nigerian musician, has debuted the teaser for his upcoming song “Terminator.”

The preview, which incorporates Asake’s lively Amapiano feel, was posted via the singer’s Twitter account.

Since being signed by YBNL Records, the amazing singer has been the talk of the town and has found mainstream success with his debut EP, “Ololade Asake.”

With great songs like “Omo Ope,” “Sungba,” “Palazzo ft. Spinall,” and many other hits, including collaborations with Afrobeats Legends, Olamide, and Burna Boy, the “Peace Be Unto You” Crooner is enjoying an incredible year and is undoubtedly the music industry’s current rave.

One of the most popular songs in Nigeria right now is “Peace Be Unto You,” which has received a lot of streams, airplay, and YouTube views.

The singer has produced stunning hit singles with the same quick tempo Amapiano-styled groove, but some fans have urged him to diversify his sound.

Asake joined the American record company EMPIRE Distribution, Records and Publishing Inc. a few days ago.

In a message posted on the record label’s official Twitter account, the music company made the announcement.

Asake is known for his incredible singing talent and ability to convey a positive message, therefore “Terminator” is predicted to be a hit song.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Joshua Ononose July 22, 2022

MI Abaga releases new single ‘The Guy’

Chocolate city’s superstar rapper, MI Abaga has released a new single called ‘The Guy’. The single is off his upcoming ...

Joshua Ononose July 21, 2022

Tems credited as a songwriter on Beyonce’s upcoming album, Renaissance

Nigerian singer and songwriter Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems has been listed as one of the songwriters on Beyonce’s ...

Joshua Ononose July 16, 2022

“Love Damini” sets record high on UK Charts

Nigerian singer Burna Boy’s fourth studio album, Love Damini has become the first African album to reach number 2 on ...

YNaija Today July 14, 2022

P-Square set to release two new singles in July

Music fans are thrilled and excited to learn that the legendary Afrobeats duo Peter & Paul Okoye, commonly known as ...

YNaija Today July 8, 2022

Crowd boos and screams for refund after Kizz Daniel shows up late for US performance

Nigerian award-winning singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe popularly called Kizz Daniel is currently trending on Twitter after showing up late at ...

YNaija Today July 6, 2022

Wizkid sets new record for fourth Billboard Hot 100 Entry; Tems spends 9th week on chart

International Afrobeat superstar Wizkid AKA ‘Starboy’ has recorded his fourth Billboard Hot 100 entry with Chris Brown’s ‘Call Me Everyday’ ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail