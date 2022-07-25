Popular artist Asake teases the release of his new song, “Terminator.”

Asake, the rapidly growing Nigerian musician, has debuted the teaser for his upcoming song “Terminator.”

The preview, which incorporates Asake’s lively Amapiano feel, was posted via the singer’s Twitter account.

Since being signed by YBNL Records, the amazing singer has been the talk of the town and has found mainstream success with his debut EP, “Ololade Asake.”

With great songs like “Omo Ope,” “Sungba,” “Palazzo ft. Spinall,” and many other hits, including collaborations with Afrobeats Legends, Olamide, and Burna Boy, the “Peace Be Unto You” Crooner is enjoying an incredible year and is undoubtedly the music industry’s current rave.

One of the most popular songs in Nigeria right now is “Peace Be Unto You,” which has received a lot of streams, airplay, and YouTube views.

The singer has produced stunning hit singles with the same quick tempo Amapiano-styled groove, but some fans have urged him to diversify his sound.

Asake joined the American record company EMPIRE Distribution, Records and Publishing Inc. a few days ago.

In a message posted on the record label’s official Twitter account, the music company made the announcement.

We’re happy to officially welcome Mr. Money aka @asakemusik to the EMPIRE family 🏆🤝



Peep the thread below to get familiar with Nigeria’s breakout star 🇳🇬🤞 pic.twitter.com/WK5b3LISU1 — EMPIRE (@EMPIRE) July 18, 2022

Asake is known for his incredible singing talent and ability to convey a positive message, therefore “Terminator” is predicted to be a hit song.