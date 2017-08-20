President Buhari back to continue his good work, leadership – APDA

The Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his return to the country from his medical vacation in London.

The National Chairman of the party, Mallam Mohammed Shitu, said on Saturday in Abuja described the return of Buhari as heart-cheering.

“We are happy that President Buhari is back to continue his good work and leadership.

“He is back to continue to deliver on the confidence that Nigerians has in his leadership and capacity,” Shitu said.

Shitu said that the APDA wished him full recovery, strength and divine health to lead the country to its promise land.

Buhari left for London on May 7 where he has been receiving medical attention. He, therefore, spent 103 days out of office.