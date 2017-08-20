Buhari’s return home is both real and symbolic – Tinubu

Having spent 103 days on a medical vacation in the U.K., the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu says the country can accomplish excellent things with the return of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Highlights of Tinubu’s statement:

President Buhari’s attributes, moral fortitude, discipline, strength and dedication , have helped him battle medical challenges. The same attributes will lead him to success.

We can accomplish excellent things, with Buhari back to work.

His love of country and commitment to his mission has compelled him back home.

We must remain united in spirit to support President Buhari as he fulfills his promises.

The president's return home is both real and symbolic.

Nigeria's maturity has been shown in the seamless manner of continued governance in Buhari's absence.

We welcome the President, but also must quickly turn to the hard and heavy work at hand.