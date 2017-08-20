Unknown Disease: NCDC urges Nigerians to remain calm

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has asked Nigerians to remain calm as they have begun investigations into the recent outbreak of a “strange disease” that has led to the death of about 62 people in Kogi.

A statement from NCDC yesterday said the organization’s Event Based Surveillance (EBS) system detected the news of a strange illness in Kogi State on Wednesday after a report of an outbreak in Kwara State a week before.

The statement said preliminary findings from the states showed that some cases presented with symptoms that fit the case definition of Lassa fever but was not the case after a laboratory test was conducted.

Reference:

August 17, Media reports of the death of 50 people by an unknown illness.

of the death of 50 people by an unknown illness. August 19, Commissioner for Health, Kogi State, Saka Audu confirmed the death of 62 .

. August 19, the same Commissioner denied the deaths, explaining the situation.