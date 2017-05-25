[The Presidential Blog] Aisha Buhari is ‘the politician’ with her new food distribution campaign

Do not let anyone tell you otherwise. This woman right there is a politician.

In fact, forget everything we have told you about her – from calling her a woman on fire to extolling her Snapchat(ty) values. There’s only one thing we now believe you should never forget: that Mrs Aisha Buhari, the wife of the President of Nigeria, is a politician.

Her husband has been out of the country for exactly two weeks and rather than sit around with “tweety fingers” like some of the President’s aides, the woman has literally been on a campaign trail by herself on his behalf.

After her husband left to London a second time and some funny old people decided to act their lack of understanding out in the open by attempting to disregard the Acting President as a mere “coordinating minister”, she dropped a simple #TBT photo of the Buhari/Osinbajo campaign poster on Twitter – you know, just in case anyone had forgotten.

She has already been to visit the 82 released Chibok Girls whom she promised the return of 113 girls still in captivity.

And now, we just read that Mrs Aisha Buhari was in Yola distributing food items to the physically challenged and some women as well. We had to stop to read the full report of the event as narrated by Premium Times once we read a few qoutes by her from the event – because almost everything she said sounded like a crafty way of saying: “don’t forget my husband”.

“I am deeply appreciative of the support that you show to us at every turn and promise that I will never let you down”. According to Premium Times, the wife of the President also thanked them “for their consistent prayers for her ihusband’s improved health”.

She called the event “a symbolic gesture and a token of my appreciation” “meant to confirm that I have not forgotten you, and never will.” [i.e neither should you forget us right?]

By the time the wife of the Adamawa Governor, Maryam Muhammad Bindow gave her vote of thanks asking “the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture by supporting government in its policies and programmes aimed at improving the lives of Nigerians,” it was already evident that this was no mere philanthropic gesture.

While everyone in the city is busy making all the noise, the wife of the President is on a solo venture to ensure her husband’s core support base is very satisfied and unfazed by his sickness.

****

Or maybe she’s just being kind and we are the cynical ones.