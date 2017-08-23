[The Presidential Blog] Garba Shehu didn’t just start hurting the Presidency | here are 3 other instances

This rat story should not even have come as a surprise to anyone. Here on the Presidential Blog, we have often wondered about how Mr Garba Shehu came to be the spokesperson for Nigeria’s number one citizen. Scratch that, we have often wondered about how anyone on President Buhari’s media team, as presently constituted, came to be on there.

But just by the sheer number of times Mr Garba Shehu has said ridiculous things under the veneer of “representing” the position of his boss (and the Presidency at large), we are beginning to think there might be a bigger plot we don’t see at play. A person cannot just be so bad at doing PR for a President. Not even Scaramucci, seriously.

Just take these three instances and then be the judge:

1. Nigerians complained about parking the Presidential jet in the UK and this was his response:

“for reasons of protocol, national security, diplomacy and prestige, there is no world leader who travels abroad and is left without plans for immediate return or possible evacuation.

From operational point of view, this country’s Armed Forces as represented by the Nigeria Air Force are not to abandon their Commander-In-Chief in whichever circumstance he is. This is a standard operating procedure.

We have also read claims about outrageous fees allegedly paid by Nigeria. The published amounts are totally untrue. Aircraft conveying heads of state all over the world usually enjoy waivers even where payments for parking are differentiated by aircraft categories.

We have been assured that where the waiver is not granted, payment will not exceed £1,000, which is a quarter of the amount being peddled.”

We did a whole article about how that response just made no sense here.

2. Remember the time he was completely bent on making the whole Presidency appear confused?

Well, in case you missed it, we didn’t.

3. The one time the President really needed good PR on the world stage and Garba Shehu’s response was to attack us for having no sense of humour.

In case you forgot that last year, in front of German Chancellor, Merkel and several other world leaders, President Buhari said that his wife belonged “in the other room”. And here’s how our good friend, Mr Shehu proceeded to deal with the mess on social media:

He was obviously throwing a banter. — Garba Shehu 🇳🇬 (@GarShehu) October 14, 2016

We can think of seven other ways he ruined that situation but what’s the point reliving a nightmare?

And yesterday, for no reason at all, he decided to throw out all caution in a bid to explain a situation that no one needed to be informed about.

The Nigerian President, whose legacy may well be his absence from the country (for medical vacation) has just returned home after a 103-day medical leave but he won’t resume work at his designated office… not yet. And the reason is because rats took over his office while he was away.

We’d love to make animal kingdom jokes but we are too appalled.