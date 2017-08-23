The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversation today

These are the top five stories that drove conversation today.

1. Social Media Will Now Be Dutifully Monitored – Military

The Director of Defence Information, Major-General John Enenche said the activities of Nigerians on social media are now being monitored for hate speech, anti-government and anti-security information by the military.

2. “Western Education Is Haram” “Bobrisky Will Be The Norm” | TwitterNG Rails Against JAMB’s New Cut-Off Mark

Nigerians are crying bloody murder against JAMB’s recent decision to reduce its cut-off mark to 120. Read here.

3. I Did Not Disprove Buhari’s Claims – Ojukwu Jr

Late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu‘s first son, Emeka Ojukwu Jr. has refuted reports credited to him that he said President Muhammadu Buhari was wrong about his discussions with his late father.

4. “We Remain Resolute And Steadfast As Victory Is Certain” – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) through the President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, in a bulletin on the strike, asked members of the union to disregard the comment by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, that the strike was illegal.

5. An Ode To The Rats Of Aso Villa, As Told By Senator Shehu Sani

Since the presidency is taking us all on a ride and selling us an idiotic story about rats infesting the Nigerian president’s office…Read here.