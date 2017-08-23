[The Church Blog] Spirit Life conference, Day 1 kicks off with uplifting worship #SLC2017

The long awaited Spirit Life Conference has finally kicked off and in grand style.

For churches like House on The Rock, it won’t be a cliché statement to say their choristers are one of the best in Africa because to an extent they’ve earned it. How they always deliver every single time is so beautiful – regular House on The Rock members can testify to this.

This year’s edition promises to be an overflow of God’s blessings and an unforgettable time in God’s presence and the time of worship experienced today has just confirmed it.

We excitedly look forward to the various sessions from Conference Host and Lead Pastor of the House on The Rock, Pastor Paul Adefarasin,Tudor Bismark (Senior Pastor, New Life Covenant church, Harare, Zimbabwe), Funke-Felix Adejumo (Agape Christian Ministries), Wayne Malcolm (Master Motivator and Lead Performance Coach), TD Jakes (Senior Pastor, Potter’s House, Dallas, Texas) and other music ministers like Donnie McClurkin, Eno Micheals, BeeJay Sax, Sonnie Badu and Segun Obe.

If you’ve not made up on your mind on whether to attend or not, you can watch this short clip. I hope you make up you mid quickly because this is not an event to be joked with.

Get ready for an overflow of God's blessing and an unforgettable time in God's presence! The #SLC2017 starts today at 5 pm. Don't miss it. pic.twitter.com/p9zk4f2yhD — House On The Rock (@houseontherockc) August 23, 2017

The session today continues till 8pm, Kicks off on Saturday by 10 AM and on Sunday by 8AM at The Rock Cathedral (House on The Rock Church), Lekki-Epe Expressway (4th Roundabout), Lagos.