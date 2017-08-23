“If not for our efforts, Buhari wouldn’t have returned now” – Fayose

The governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose Wednesday, during a meeting with political office holders at the Government’s House in Ado Ekiti has said he stands by all he said about President Muhammadu Buhari on his health, advising the President to resign because he is sick and tired.

Key excerpts:

“If not for our efforts, Buhari wouldn’t have returned now.”

The truth “will reveal itself someday. You cannot continue to deceive Nigerians.”

“Every word that has come out of my mouth, I have no apology for them.”

“Let Buhari go back to Daura and rest, don’t send him to an early grave.”

He, however, said, How can I commit suicide because of an old man? Such are from miscreants on the social media. Let me tell you expressly, why would I commit suicide? I cannot commit suicide because of my mother. Even if they are burying my mother now, I will cleverly stay away from the grave so that I won’t fall into it. I can’t commit suicide because of Buhari. I never said that and will never make such statement.

He explains why Buhari returned:

The pressure from me and many other Nigerians made the president return home. They have been treating this matter under the table forgetting that the life of a president is an open book that can be read by everybody and anybody.

Not until civil societies and people like us started making noise. You can’t be our president without us knowing what is happening to you.

For me, the president went into a coma on July 6. Today, they can come back and organise rallies and all that attested to the fact that the President recovered by a miracle which we are glad about.

We are happy that he is back. But when you look at the President physically, you will see that he is emaciated, tired and weak. You don’t have to be president at all cost when you are tired, you go home.

I am not a hypocrite and I will never be one. This country deserves a very healthy person. Office of the president is not for a sick man. The president is tired and should be allowed to resign and go and rest.

The governor also took a swipe at those saying Buhari was old enough to be his father.

Would he honour an invitation to see Buhari?

I cannot go and greet the president if invited and the reason is that such action would be misinterpreted to be something else. So, it is good for me to wish him well from a distance and be able to tell Nigerians the truth.

We wish him well and we want him to recover but the President should throw in the towel, resign and go home.