[The Presidential Blog] Osinbajo is in Taraba to commission new projects

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo is in Taraba today, commissioning State projects alongside the Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande revealed that the two were received by the State governor, Darius Ishaku.

They went on to commission a water expansion project in Jalingo as well as a 5-hectare ‘Greenhouse’ producing vegetables including 250 tonnes of tomatoes per hectare.

