2017-18 UEFA Champions League: Road To Kiev

by Wareez Odunayo

2017-18 UEFA Champions League is the 63rd season of Europe’s premier club football competition organised by UEFA, and the 26th season since it was renamed from the European Champion Clubs’ Cup to the UEFA Champions League. The 2018 UEFA Champions League Final will be played at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine.

This year’s UCL draw takes place on Thursday and will be streamed live on UEFA Draw Centre.

When and where is the Champions League group stage draw?

The UEFA Champions League draw takes place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday 24 August. The draw begins at 18:00CET and will be streamed live on UEFA.com.

How does it work?

The draw consists of 32 teams, made up of 22 automatic qualifiers and 10 via the play-offs.

Teams are divided into four pots based on the following principles: Pot 1 is defending champions and domestic title holders of the top seven countries; Pot 2, 3 and 4 contain the remaining teams ranked in order of their 2017 Uefa coefficient.Teams from the same country cannot be drawn together.

Which teams are in which pots?

Pot 1: Real Madrid (ESP, holders), Bayern München (GER), Juventus (ITA) Benfica (POR), Chelsea (ENG), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Monaco (FRA), Spartak Moskva (RUS)

Pot 2: Barcelona (ESP), Atlético Madrid (ESP), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Sevilla (ESP), Manchester City (ENG), Porto (POR), Manchester United (ENG)

Pot 3: Napoli (ITA), Tottenham Hotspur (ENG), Basel (SUI), Olympiacos (GRE), Anderlecht (BEL), Liverpool (ENG), Roma (ITA), Beşiktaş (TUR)

Pot 4: Celtic (SCO), CSKA Moskva (RUS), Sporting CP (POR), APOEL (CYP), Feyenoord (NED), Maribor (SVN), Qarabağ (AZE), RB Leipzig (GER)

The draw also establishes the groups for the UEFA Champions League path of the UEFA Youth League.

The following awards will be also be presented during the draw:

UEFA Men’s Player of the Year

UEFA Women’s Player of the Year

Goalkeeper of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League season

Defender of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League season

Midfielder of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League season

Forward of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League season

When will the competition be played?

The group stage matches will be divided into six match days with games to be played on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Matchday 1: September 12 and 13

Matchday 2: September 26 and 27

Matchday 3: October 17 and 18

Matchday 4: October 31 and November 1

Matchday 5: November 21 and 22

Matchday 6: December 5 and 6

Future draw dates

11 December: Round of 16 draw

13-14 & 20-21 February,2018: Round of 16, first leg

6-7 & 13-14 March, 2018: Round of 16, second leg

16 March, 2018: Quarter-final draw

3-4 April,2018: Quarter-finals, first leg

10-11 April,2018: Quarter-finals, second leg

13 April: Semi-final and final draw

24-25 April: Semi-finals, first leg

1-2 May: Semi-finals, second leg

26 May: Final (NSK Olimpiyski, Kyiv)