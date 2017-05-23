[The Presidential Blog] See the hilarious mess Nigerians are making of #AskVillaNG

Last night, The Presidency tweeted that Nigerians should post questions they have for the Presidential media aides. Apparently, they hope that the answers they will provide to curious Nigerians during a Press briefing in commemoration of the administration’s second anniversary will placate them.

Or who knows if these people have any rationale for whatever they do?

In any case, it appears that Nigerians are not having any of it. We looked through the hashtag in preparation for the briefing which ought to have started by 2 pm and the only questions we found are passive-aggressive rhetorical questions that will leave you shaking your head. Or in stitches – depending on your receptiveness to wicked humour.

Just see:

When is Acting Coordinating President Osinbajo going to submit the Report of the Findings about suspended SGF Babachir Lawal?#AskVillaNG pic.twitter.com/LeiRGImwJT — The Jonathanian (@The_Jonathanian) May 22, 2017

Fellow Biafrans, please use#AskVillaNG to find out why Buhari's government is killing and harassing Biafrans. — Amaka Ekwo (@Amaka_Ekwo) May 22, 2017

Nigeria: Nigerians are sick of sick Buhari being sick. Why did he waste time brutalizing his opponents, Biafrans and Shiites? #AskVillaNG pic.twitter.com/ZsD0CVZsZS — AgorasBlog (@AgorasBlog) May 22, 2017

Great Nigerians, please use #AskVillaNG and ask why President @MBuhari is killing peaceful Shia civilians but freeing & funding #BokoHaram. — Harun Elbinawi (@ELBINAWI) May 22, 2017

And a personal favourite:

Sigh.

Now, there’s no way to ask you to send in your own questions without sounding like we think the above are illegitimate questions or like we simply want you to join in the fun.

What to do? #AskVillaNG