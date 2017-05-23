[The Presidential Blog] See the hilarious mess Nigerians are making of #AskVillaNG

Last night, The Presidency tweeted that Nigerians should post questions they have for the Presidential media aides. Apparently, they hope that the answers they will provide to curious Nigerians during a Press briefing in commemoration of the administration’s second anniversary will placate them.

Or who knows if these people have any rationale for whatever they do?

In any case, it appears that Nigerians are not having any of it. We looked through the hashtag in preparation for the briefing which ought to have started by 2 pm and the only questions we found are passive-aggressive rhetorical questions that will leave you shaking your head. Or in stitches – depending on your receptiveness to wicked humour.

Just see:

And a personal favourite:

Sigh.

Now, there’s no way to ask you to send in your own questions without sounding like we think the above are illegitimate questions or like we simply want you to join in the fun.

What to do? #AskVillaNG

 

