Just In: Customs discover container laden with firearms

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Nigeria Customs has discovered a container laden with arms at the Tin Can Island Port in Lagos, PremiumTimes reports.

According to a source who spoke to the online newspaper, the container was intercepted at the Ports and Cargo Terminal of the Tin Can Island Ports.

“As I speak to you, they’ve ordered everyone to go out of the terminal and they have locked up everywhere,” the source said.

Spokesperson of the Nigeria Customs, Tin Can Island command, Uche Ejesieme confirmed the incident.

He reportedly added that more details will be made known to the public soon.

Details later…

