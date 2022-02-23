Planning a marketing campaign? See 7 radio stations in Ondo

Radio has become a way of broadening one’s personal world. You could link to the rest of the world through entertainment broadcasts, news broadcasts, lifestyle stories, and so on, almost instantaneously. It is everyone’s friend. This is why we listed these radio stations in Ondo:

Adaba FM

Adaba FM is an indigenous radio station situated at Ilara-Mokin in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo. It operates on 88.9 MHz frequency. It is one of the most listened to in South Western Nigeria. Adaba 88.9 FM is located in Akure.

Breez FM

BREEZ 91.9 FM is positioned as an unbiased electronic media brand, an indigenously owned, fast growing radio station located in Akure, the Ondo capital with a wide network transmission covering seven neighbouring states. with the integration of some basic broadcast and advertising principles, we harness leading edge resources to make our style of broadcast stunning and capable of competing with international brands without breaking rules.

Empire FM

Empire 104.5FM Akure is an urban radio station which focuses on contents geared towards youth development. Empire radio commenced full transmission July 3, 2018, having run several months of test transmission with a wide coverage area.

Suncity FM

Suncity FM, Ondo Kingdom, is a News, Sports, Entertainment station in Ondo. It is a commercial radio station set up without any political affiliation, to inform, educate and entertain it’s over 8 million listeners across the globe.

OSRC FM

OSRC FM is a media corporation aimed at delivering the latest news with up-to-date accuracy while also giving people the best in entertainment, politics and much more.

Radio AAUA

Radio AAUA 90.3 FM, Akungba Akoko, Ondo is located at: Akungba, Ondo, transmitting from the Senate building in the campus of Adekunle Ajasin university Akungba Akoko.

Eki FM

Eki fm is a project of the Ondo Development Committee (ODC) currently overseen by one of its arms; Ekimogun Communications Limited, started operations in the year 2016, using the Ekimogun Communications Limited as the organisation’s operating name as coined, EKI F.M.