Rapper, Phyno addresses gay rumours (again)

by Anike Jacobs

Phyno has said people should not call him a gangstar or tag him ‘gay’ because he is not.

He said he only said he was gangsta last year because of the viral picture which many mistook him for kissing Kcee.

Speaking with Tribune Newwspapers, the rapper said:

“The only thing that was in my head when I saw the picture was where did this happen. I said back then that a gangstar like me could not have been involved in something like that. The fact is that, I am not a gangstar and I don’t want people to see me in that light. I think I am too serious and cool for that kind of thing. People say I am gay. That’s laughable because these same people reported some time ago that I impregnated a girl. So you can see that these things don’t work together. My life is all about entertainment, as long as the people are happy about what they read, I am happy too”.

In case you missed the viral photo, see it below.

He said he was just whispering in Kcee’s ear. Ookay.