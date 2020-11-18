Here’s how you can reactivate your dormant Stanbic IBTC Account to enjoy juicy benefits

Stanbic IBTC

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC has launched a reactivation campaign aimed at welcoming all its customers with dormant accounts “back home” to relish the best financial solutions.

To enjoy several benefits, customers will have to reactivate their inactive and dormant accounts with the Bank and enjoy improved services and digitised channels.

The incentives include zero charges on local transfers for one month, free debit card for Sole trader account holders and remote access to your account always.

Reactivating a dormant Stanbic IBTC account is easy and convenient. Customers can recover an inactive account with their mobile phone using the Bank’s newly upgraded Super App by initiating a transaction or visit www.stanbicibtcbank.com and click on “Reactivate” then follow the prompts.

Thereafter, customers can begin to enjoy improved capabilities while transacting.

The dormant account reactivation requires zero minimum balance.

This campaign is another demonstration of the Bank’s unwavering dedication to serving its esteemed customers better, especially, during this period when a contracting economy would negatively impact a sizeable number of Nigerians.

