Adamu Garba: There’s a nexus between reluctance to accountability and ‘lawsuits’ that encourage same

On the heels of the #EndSARS protest, young Nigerians who took to the streets to demand good governance and an end to police brutality enjoyed massive support from prominent members of the international community, including the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, who called for bitcoin donations to support the peaceful protesters.

It was heartwarming to the youths to know that the international community was in solidarity with them as they fought to correct the ills in the system. Unfortunately, some members of the political class felt threatened by Jack’s support.

As a result, Adamu Garba, a former APC Presidential Aspirant, filed a lawsuit against Jack for supporting the youths. He asked that Jack’s app be banned in Nigeria and that he should be made to pay USD 1 billion to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as damages.

Garba posted this on Twitter, and to many Nigerians, he appeared to be a joker who was simply clowning around. One would have thought it all ends here, but there’s more.

On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, Mr. Garba took to his Twitter page to post yet another tweet where he insinuated that he would have sued CNN if they had sponsored the #EndSARS protest.

His tweet reads:

I would have sued CNN if they instigated or sponsored people of Nigeria against its Govt. But one thing is clear. CNN is doing its job: Investigative & not “Conclusive” reporting.



Unlike Jack who interfered directly



While you enjoy the fleet, wait for response from authorities — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) November 18, 2020

Garba posted his tweet shortly after CNN released their final report on the #LekkiShooting after weeks of a thorough investigation. CNN’s findings proved what many Nigerians have always known – security operatives did open fire on peaceful protesters and some were shot dead, contrary to the claims of the Nigerian Army.

Watch the video here:

Watch The CNN Documentary everyone is talking about here



The full story and footage finally have been revealed 👇👇👇👇pic.twitter.com/mfPZ1WHovi — Jaynaija Blog (@Jaynaijadotcom) November 18, 2020

Many Nigerians found Garba’s attack on Jack condemnable because he did nothing wrong by supporting young Nigerians in the quest to fight for their rights; while they were being killed extra-judicially.

It may take long for the ruling class to reveal the truth about the horrific incident that occurred at the Lekki Toll Plaza on October 20. But, with people like Garba as ‘defenders’ of government; regardless of whatever cost to his image, accountability in leadership in Nigeria may still be a mirage.



He really needs to understand the importance of accountability in a democracy and how ‘his lawsuits’ could encourage lack of same.

On the other hand, Garba seems good at filing lawsuits, could he have really sued CNN?