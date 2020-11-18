Adamu Garba: There’s a nexus between reluctance to accountability and ‘lawsuits’ that encourage same

On the heels of the #EndSARS protest, young Nigerians who took to the streets to demand good governance and an end to police brutality enjoyed massive support from prominent members of the international community, including the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, who called for bitcoin donations to support the peaceful protesters.

It was heartwarming to the youths to know that the international community was in solidarity with them as they fought to correct the ills in the system. Unfortunately, some members of the political class felt threatened by Jack’s support.

As a result, Adamu Garba, a former APC Presidential Aspirant, filed a lawsuit against Jack for supporting the youths. He asked that Jack’s app be banned in Nigeria and that he should be made to pay USD 1 billion to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as damages.

Read more: #YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Could Adamu Garba win his lawsuit against Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey?

Garba posted this on Twitter, and to many Nigerians, he appeared to be a joker who was simply clowning around. One would have thought it all ends here, but there’s more. 

On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, Mr. Garba took to his Twitter page to post yet another tweet where he insinuated that he would have sued CNN if they had sponsored the #EndSARS protest.

His tweet reads:

Garba posted his tweet shortly after CNN released their final report on the #LekkiShooting after weeks of a thorough investigation. CNN’s findings proved what many Nigerians have always known – security operatives did open fire on peaceful protesters and some were shot dead, contrary to the claims of the Nigerian Army.

Watch the video here:

Read more: ICYMI: Nigerian Army testifies before panel of enquiry, reveals more details on #LekkiShooting

Many Nigerians found Garba’s attack on Jack condemnable because he did nothing wrong by supporting young Nigerians in the quest to fight for their rights; while they were being killed extra-judicially. 

It may take long for the ruling class to reveal the truth about the horrific incident that occurred at the Lekki Toll Plaza on October 20. But, with people like Garba as ‘defenders’ of government; regardless of whatever cost to his image, accountability in leadership in Nigeria may still be a mirage.

He really needs to understand the importance of accountability in a democracy and how ‘his lawsuits’ could encourage lack of same.

On the other hand, Garba seems good at filing lawsuits, could he have really sued CNN? 

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor November 18, 2020

#YNaijaSportsExtra: The Anthony Joshua vs Fury fight is one step closer to becoming a reality

For the past two years now, the biggest story surrounding the world of heavyweight boxing has centred around three key ...

Chinedu Okafor November 18, 2020

An alleged epidemic may be in Kogi and all eyes must be on the government to act right

If there is one lesson we can learn from the Coronavirus pandemic is the fact that healthcare is easily, if ...

Uroupa Kiakubu November 18, 2020

Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo brings to light; terrible rot in Nigeria’s tertiary health facilities

It is becoming clearer by the day why the political class prefer to jet out to seek medical attention rather ...

Chinedu Okafor November 18, 2020

ICYMI: CNN presents ‘strong’ report to claim the Nigerian Army callously killed unarmed citizens | #LekkiShooting

On the 20th of October 2020, officers from the Nigerian Army opened fire on unarmed #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki ...

Ado Aminu November 17, 2020

#SoroSokeGeneration: Nigerian parents are beginning to support the youth on #EndSARS and it’s delightful

When you click the trending hashtag #SoroSokeGeneration on Twitter, one of the first tweets you’ll see is of a viral ...

Kola Muhammed November 17, 2020

How NLC fell from its glorious perch of ‘people-centered’ activism

When it took the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) about three days to respond to the most recent hike in fuel, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail