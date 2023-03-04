Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ goes platinum in the UK

‘Calm Down,’ by Divine Ikubor (a.k.a. Rema), a Nigerian musician has been certified platinum in the United Kingdom.

If an album or single has sold over one million copies, it is certified platinum.

On Friday, Chart Data announced in a tweet that “Calm Down” had met the requirements to be certified platinum.

.@heisrema's "Calm Down" is now certified Platinum in the UK. — chart data (@chartdata) March 3, 2023

Read also: Rema and I are not dating, he is my brother in Christ – Ayra Starr

‘Calm Down’ was released in February 2022 as a single off ‘Rave and Roses’, Rema’s debut album.

The singer later partnered with Selena Gomez, the US songstress, for the remix of the hit track in August of the same year.

In November 2022, the song soared up to the top 5 of Billboard 200.

With over 393 million views, the visuals of the song became the most-viewed Nigerian music video on YouTube.