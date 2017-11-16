Jonathan’s govt won gold medal in corruption – Tinubu

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption is far from won.

Tinubu said this at the Old Banquet Hall of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja at the presentation of a book titled “Making Steady, Sustainable Progress” written by the Presidential Media Team on Thursday.

“I would be lying if I say the war against large-scale corruption has been won. It has not. It will take time and countless swings of the axe to fall such a deeply rooted tree. But try we must. This is what the president is doing.

“Gone are the times when a minister can pilfer billions of dollars as easy as plucking a piece of candy from the table,” he stated.

He added that the president must “review the salaries of public servants and create universal credits for our people to reduce temptation.”

He added, “The prior government used the public treasury as a private hedge fund or a charity that limited its giving only to themselves,” he said.“So much money grew feet and ran away faster than Usain Bolt ever could. That which could have been spent on national development was squandered in ways that would cause the devil to blush.

“One minister and her rogues’ gallery picked the pocket of this nation for billions of dollars. While poor at governance, these people could give a master thief lessons in the sleight of hand. In governance, they earned a red card but in corruption l, they won the gold medal.

“It was not that our institutions had become infected by corruption. Corruption has become institutionalised.”