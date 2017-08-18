Royal Family responds to the Barcelona terror attack

The Royal Family has sent their condolences to the victims of the Barcelona attack that has left 14 dead and several others injured.

The Queen’s letter:

Prince Philip and I send our sincere condolences to Your Majesty, and the people of Spain, following the terrible terrorist attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils which killed and seriously injured many. It is deeply upsetting when innocent people are put at risk in this way when going about their daily lives.

Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost loved ones and the people who are recovering in hospital. Please convey our heartfelt sympathies to all who have been affected by these appalling incidents.

ELIZABETH R.