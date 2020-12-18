Sanwo-Olu gives LASU best graduating student N5m, scholarship | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Sanwo-Olu gives LASU best graduating student N5m, scholarship

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rewarded the best graduating student of the Lagos State University (LASU), Oladimeji Shotunde, with a cash prize of N5 million and a postgraduate scholarship.

The governor announced the rewards during the varsity’s 24th convocation ceremony, which was held virtually on Thursday.

Shotunde, a student of the department of business administration graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.95 on a scale of 5.0, and was also offered automatic employment into the state’s public service.

Lalong contracts COVID-19

Simon Lalong, Plateau state governor, has contracted COVID-19.

According to Makut Macham, his director for press and public affairs, Lalong is asymptomatic and has gone into isolation, while his close aides are being tested to ascertain their status.

The announcement on Lalong’s status comes five days after Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, tested positive for the virus.

Buhari sued over refusal to sack service chiefs

The Federal High Court in Abuja has been asked to compel President Muhammadu Buhari to sack all the service chiefs over their alleged failure to curb insecurity in the country.

In the suit that was lodged by the governorship candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, in Adamawa State, Alhaji Said Uba, the court, was further prayed to declare that President Buhari and other Respondents in the matter, have failed in their responsibility to protect lives and properties of Nigerian citizens.

Other respondents in the suit are the Attorney-General of the Federation, the National Assembly, Senate President, Chief of Army staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff and the Inspector General of Police.

Osun shuts schools indefinitely

Osun State Government, on Thursday, directed all primary and secondary schools in the state to proceed on Christmas and New Year break, starting from Friday.

This was contained in a Public Service Announcement signed by the Coordinating Director, Ministry of Education, K. Olaniyan.

The government stated that the decision to shut down both private and public schools was for safety reasons without indicating the resumption date.

“The Government of the State of Osun has directed that all primary and secondary schools (private and public) should proceed on Christmas and New year break tomorrow – December 18, 2020,” the statement read.

NCDC confirms 1,145 new COVID-19 cases