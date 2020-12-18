Be grateful, even to your addictions | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude Jideonwo and The Daily Vulnerable

At the Joy retreat that we do, I said to someone, who was struggling with an addiction, although he had recovered from it, but he was so bitter that he was addicted to taking cocaine. I told him to do an exercise of gratitude to be grateful to the addiction. Of course addiction is horrible, but you know, maybe if you hadn’t had the addiction to take you through that tough time, you probably wouldn’t be alive, so thank it for helping you survive that terrible moment and then let it go.

The reason is that sometimes the energy at which we do a thing can determine the quality of a relationship. If you should stay angry and bitter about the addiction you get locked in a space of bitterness and unforgiveness and that cycle can instinctively lead you back into that addiction, but when you constantly, mindfully break that addiction into the light of your consciousness, you say I understand why I was addicted, but I know that addiction is not good for me therefore, I’m going to replace that addiction with something else that can help me without the damage. Doing it in a peaceful, mindful, conscious way, enables you replace the bad habit with a better habit. Struggling, resisting, denying only repeats the cycle of the addiction again, you know it’s important to be grateful for the life that we’ve lived, a life void of gratitude is a life of wasted moment, instead look at your past and be grateful for bringing you here and keep it moving.

See video version here

