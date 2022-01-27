10 schools in Enugu to visit for brand marketing campaigns

The name Enugu – named after Enugwu Ngwuo, under which coal was found – is derived from the two Igbo words Énú Ụ́gwụ́ meaning “hilltop” denoting the city’s hilly geography. It is located in southeastern Nigeria and shares cultural traits with its neighbouring towns. The state has a variety of historic and recreational sites including the Udi Hills, the Nike Lake Resort, the famous Iva Valley, the Polo amusement park, among other sites.

The state also has popular secondary schools so marketers can reach those young people they have listed as their target audience. Remember that field marketing presents an opportunity for brand-customer interaction, loyalty-building, brand knowledge. There is some sense of trust built when a brand meets the customer face to face.

See popular secondary schools in Enugu:

His Grace High School Good Hope Star Secondary School Spring of life international schools Brightland Group of Schools Julia Gee Cornerstone Schools Command Day Secondary School Hillrange Secondary School Mea Mater Elizabeth High School (MMEHS) Roseville Secondary School The University of Nigeria Secondary School, Nsukka (UNSSN)

His Grace High School

The His Grace High School exists to engage our students and their families in a unique and exceptional schooling experience by treating each moment as an opportunity to teach, support, and inspire. Graduates of His Grace High School emerge as problem solvers who possess exceptional academic skills, a strong sense of self and purpose, and a passion for lifelong learning.

Location: Douglas Street, One Day, Agbani Road, Enugu.

Good Hope Star Secondary School

Good Hope Stars School believes in raising future stars, in academic excellence and godliness by inculcating godly values, skills and discipline. Thinking of quality education in a serene environment that guarantees excellence with integrity? Good Hope Star Secondary School is the right destination.

Location: Plot 41 Paradise City Layout Ebeano Tunnel bypass, Enugu.

Spring of life international schools

Spring of life international schools aims to raise a generation of young people who are God-fearing, physically, intellectually, morally, socially and technologically fit to become tomorrow’s leaders. Spring of life international schools opened September 10, 2005, for academic work.

Location: Plot 47/48 Ebeano Housing Estate Enugu, Enugu.

Brightland Group of Schools

Brightland Group of Schools is a renowned educational institute committed to providing quality education to the younger generation so they can take charge of their lives and the world. The mission is to teach children to be responsible, good citizens and role models.

Location: 6 Ezebunugwu Street Off New GRA, Behind Timber Market, Nike Lake Resort Road, Enugu.

Julia Gee Cornerstone Schools

Julia Gee Cornerstone helps students succeed in their careers – to discover a field they’re passionate about and dare to lead it. The aim is to allow children discover and develop their unique talents within a disciplined and caring, traditional British School environment.

Location: 10 Nike Lake Express road, Abakpa, Enugu.

Command Day Secondary School

At Command Day Secondary School Enugu, the aim is to nurture and train youths in intellectual excellence with sound moral values as well as sound academic knowledge. Command Day is owned by Nigeria’s military and produces the best every year.

Hillrange Secondary School

Hillrange Secondary School is a project of Ikota Educational Foundation (IEF), a not-for-profit trust registered in Nigeria. The foundation aims to promote educational and social projects based on Christian principles and ideals that contribute to the development of society. These projects are open to all, regardless of nationality or creed.

Location: Centenary City along Enugu-PH ExpressWay, Enugu.

Mea Mater Elizabeth High School (MMEHS)

Mea Mater Elizabeth High School (MMEHS) is a unique non-profit-making, comprehensive, co-educational boarding school established in September 2004 to break new grounds in the area of facilitating and actualising the potential of its students. MMEHS is a student-centred school where the classroom, dormitory, the refectory, the sports field, laboratories and workshops are structured to give the best to the students.

Location: Mea Mater Elizabeth High School, Ojiagu-Agbani, Enugu.

Roseville Secondary School

Roseville Secondary School is a project of Ikota Educational Foundation (IEF), a not-for-profit trust registered in Nigeria. The foundation aims to promote educational and social projects based on Christian principles and ideals that contribute to the development of society. The school opened its doors to the first set of students in September 2018.

Location: 139 Chime Avenue, New Haven, Enugu.

The University of Nigeria Secondary School, Nsukka (UNSSN)

The University of Nigeria Secondary School, Nsukka (UNSSN) is an offshoot of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Located just by the entrance to the Nsukka campus of the University, the school is a centre of academic excellence. The school prides itself as one of the best schools in Nigeria with students who have distinguished themselves locally, and internationally in the Arts and Sciences.

Location: University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu.