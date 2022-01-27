Shoot Your Shot & Get a Romantic Valentine’s Day Package from Infinix!

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and you know how what that means; roses are red, love is in the air, and Infinix thinks that’s cute!

Love will be the order of the day, with admirers shooting their shots, red roses with chocolate boxes, and lots of smiley pictures to mark that special day!

In the spirit of Valentine, Infinix will be rewarding lucky couples with a mind-blowing Valentine’s Day package. Now it’s your time to shoot your shot and win with Infinix!

Here is how to participate in three ways:

1. Online Engagement: Post a video of yourself shooting your shot at your crush (asking them on a valentine’s date or professing love) in a creative way. Your crush, in turn, needs to respond by making a video or dropping a comment on your post, both of you should be using the hashtag #ShootYourShotWithInfinix.

2. Offline Purchase: You can also qualify when you buy any Infinix device from our recommended retail stores. You get a raffle, fill and drop with the sales promoter in the store of purchase. This will only be available at authorized retail stores.

3. Online Purchase: You can equally qualify when you purchase any Infinix device from our partner e-commerce platform Xpark via this link.

Once you make a purchase online or offline, post the proof of your purchase on social media and tag the person you would like to be your valentine using the hashtag #ValentineWithInfinixAndXpark.

Lucky couples get to win a romantic valentine package inclusive of spa, dinner and a room at a luxury hotel.

Offer is valid from the 24th of January till the 9th of February 2022. So, start posting now for a chance to be one of the winning couples!

