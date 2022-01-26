8 most notable schools in Ondo for marketers

Ondo is as big as the word comes. Nicknamed the “Sunshine State”, Ondo is the 18th largest state in the country. The state economy is dominated by the petroleum industry, with cocoa production, asphalt mining, and activities utilising the state’s extensive coastline also serving as major economic factors. It is the home to Ikogosi warm and cold spring.

Needs and wants keep changing, so brands may need to bend over backwards to engage and interact with their potential customers. There are several ways in reach the audience, going to schools to interact with the students is one way.

Field marketing presents an opportunity for brand-customer interaction, loyalty building, brand knowledge. There is some sense of trust built when a brand meets the customer face to face. To help you achieve this, list some academic institutions across Ondo.

Schools in Ondo:

Federal Government Girls College, Akure Greater Tomorrow Int’l College Parker International High School Idris Premier College Methodist High School, Okitipupa Police secondary school, Akure Saint Louis Secondary School St. Thomas Aquinas College

Federal Government Girls College, Akure

Fondly called FEGGICOLLA, it is one of the 104 Federal Unity Colleges established to provide qualitative education for young minds to be well adjusted to society and be able to contribute their own quota to the development of the nation. There are opportunities for young girls to develop their potentials through well-articulated educational programs that (will) form a springboard to enviable future achievements.

Location: Federal Government Girls College, Akure, Ondo.

Greater Tomorrow Int’l College

GREATER TOMORROW INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE(GTIC) came into existence through the yearnings of parents and friends of the school. Greater Tomorrow International College stresses the need to place her students on education and what is learned in school rather than certificate and entry into jobs.

Location: Km 3, Ikare-Ajowa Road, Agbaluku, Arigidi-Akoko, Ondo.

Parker International High School

BECKY PARKER COLLEGE (BPC) is a private co-educational boarding school. The college offers courses leading to General Certificate of Basic Education (GCBE), West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), Senior Secondary Certificate Examination(SSCE) NECO, General Certificate of Education (GCE) Advanced Level. The school’s aim is to give each child every opportunity to discover personal abilities and develop them to the full thereby attaining excellence in moral behaviour, physical and academic development.

Location: Kilometre 4, Oba-Ile Road, East of Akure, Ondo.

Idris Premier College

IPC is a coeducational institution. It was established in 1996 but approved in 1998 by the State Ministry of Education, to provide qualitative education with enhanced moral discipline to students from diverse backgrounds. The school has carved out for itself a new world of excellence with staff and students who are dedicated, devoted and devout to achieving the set goals.

Location: 9 Awule Road, Akure South Local Government Area, Ondo.

Methodist High School, Okitipupa

Founded on February 7, 1956, Methodist High School, Okitipupa, has grown to become one of the foremost secondary schools in Ondo. Products of this great citadel of learning can be found in every branch of human endeavour. It is a co-educational secondary school founded to impact knowledge, educational training and experience to the youth.

Location: Erinje Road, Okitipupa, Ondo.

Police secondary school, Akure

Police secondary school is a boarding only school and a citadel of learning for both children of Police officers and civilians. It’s a high school with great facilities with top-notch academics, and highly qualified and disciplined staff. The secondary school is owned by the Federal Government.

Saint Louis Secondary School

Saint Louis Secondary School is regarded as a great institution, a tranquil centre of academic excellence, high moral standard, and discipline, and has produced distinguished ladies in all fields of human endeavour. The school accords staff and students a special pride of place so that smooth academic activities can take place without hindrance.

St. Thomas Aquinas College

St. Thomas Aquinas College, named after a patron saint, St. Thomas of Aquinas was established in January 1951. The college was established for boys only but in 1967, Higher Scholl Certificate was introduced and girls were admitted for the Programme. The college became co-educational but only throughout the time the Programme lasted. Aquinas College has produced many former ministers, governors, commissioners and business champions and renowned clergies, senior military officers and policemen.

Location: St. Thomas Aquinas College, Hospital Road, Akure, Ondo.