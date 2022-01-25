5 most popular schools in Offa, Kwara

Offa is a city in the Kwara, with a population of about 120,100 inhabitants, and is the second largest town in Kwara. Offa is centrally located in the midst and middle of many neighboring towns like Erin Ile in the south, Ijagbo in the north, Igosun and Ipee in the east and Ilemona, Irra, Ikotun and Ojoku in the west.

There is a big market located within the city centre, known as ” Owode market”. There are also schools you can add to your marketing plan:

1. Adesoye College

2. Bimaks International School (BIS)

3. The Federal Polytechnic, Offa

4. Graceland Polytechnic, Offa

5. University of Offa

Adesoye College

Adesoye College is a co-educational college founded by Chief Emmanuel Olatunji Adesoye in January 1987 to educate boys and girls from all the states of Nigeria as well as from overseas whose parents want to have the best kind of upbringing for them. With this composition of students, the school strives to achieve an international character. The College provides science-oriented education and encourages a wide range of interests within a disciplined framework.

Location: PMB 4700, Igosun road, Offa, Kwara

Bimaks International School (BIS)

Bimaks International School (BIS) is a Nursery, Primary and Secondary School. It is a co-educational institution that operates both day and Boarding facilities. The school was built on the belief that good leadership, national stability, economic and cultural advancement are not the result of happenstance, but careful grooming of the young with a purposefully planned and executed school curriculum.

Location: Bimaks Street, Offa, Ilorin Road, Ijagbo, Kwara

The Federal Polytechnic, Offa

The Federal Polytechnic, Offa came out of gestation through a presidential announcement made during a courtesy call on His Royal Highness, Olofa of Offa, by the then Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, who was on an official visit to Kwara in 1991. And, since inception, successive administrations have made placing the Polytechnic at the zenith of academic excellence their guiding watchword and, this has, in no small measure, contributed hugely to great feats.

Graceland Polytechnic, Offa

Graceland Polytechnic, Offa has been around for a while. It is one of the few private Polytechnics in Kwara, founded in 2013. Graceland Polytechnic offers Science Laboratory Technology, Statistics, Accountancy, Banking & Finance, Business Administration, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering Technology, etc.

University of Offa

The University of Offa was formally “registered and permitted to operate as a Private University in Nigeria” on April 8, 2021. The mission of the University of Offa is to provide the enabling environment – both physical and academic for the production of competent and quality graduates who would be self-reliant, highly productive and globally relevant in every sphere of human endeavour.

