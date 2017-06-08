Senate stands down bill to increase fuel price

The Nigerian Senate on Thursday struck out a bill that would have led to an increase in the pump price.

The National Roads Funds bill was struck out in order to allow for further consultation.

The bill recommends that importers pay a N5 levy on every litre of imported petroleum products, which will be added to the proposed national roads fund.

The bill also recommends a 0.5 percent deduction on fares paid by passengers travelling on interstate roads to commercial mass transit operators, as well as the return of toll gates on federal roads.

Senator Kabiru Gaya stands down the consideration of the National Roads Funds (Est, etc) Bill, 2017 (SB. 218) for further consultation, while Senator Na’Allah supported.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, says there is no intention of increasing the fuel price, adding that they are only trying to find other sources for funds for road infrastructure, we do not Intend to impose hardship on Nigerians, not in this bill, not in any other bill.