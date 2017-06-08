Biafra agitators should form a party to push their cause – APC

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has said those agitating for an independent nation should form a political party to push their cause.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) have continued to agitate for the secession of the South-East.

In a statement on Thursday by APC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party condemned an ultimatum issued by a coalition of Northern youths for Igbos resident in the north to leave the region within three months.

He said the party was disturbed about the increasing number of groups demanding secession from the country.

“As a party, we submit to the inalienable right of citizens and groups to agitate for a legitimate cause. However, there are lawful laid down procedures for any form of agitation in a democracy. We observe that the nature and content of recent agitations clearly transcend the boundaries of the law and exceeds the limits of freedom of speech,” he said.

“While agitations on many contentious issues in the polity are normal and key ingredients of the participatory democracy which the APC stands for and defends, such agitations must be peaceful and show respect for the constitutional rights of other citizens. The national assembly, the courts and several lawful avenues are available to citizens, groups and sundry interests to make change, seek redress and advance legitimate causes. Therefore, we call on agitators to either join a political party which shares their ideology or form a new party to push their cause.

“The APC strongly condemns any utterance, ultimatum or actions that threaten our corporate existence as a country. The party is confident that our security agencies will investigate and prosecute promoters and sponsors of these provocative, divisive, inciting and undemocratic declarations and actions.”