Seyi Shay, Shaydee, Dj Conseqeunce, Ifeanyi Nwune, Ehiz, Keturah King, Miss DSF, party at the ultra premium Day Dream Pool Club

After weeks of anticipation, the wait had finally come to an end, as the city of Lagos witnessed the launch of Day Dream Pool Club, a luxurious pool with a serene beach view sitting atop the Ember Creek of Landmark Towers, Victoria Island.

Day Dream Pool Club is in a world of its own as it presents a remarkable blend of epoch-making excitement and a never before seen rooftop pool with a spectacular view seen only in cities like Miami and Marbella.

The night had the trappings of all things luxury as guests in attendance were left in amazement to the uniqueness and coziness of the evening with many not actually knowing what to expect from the stables of Bankhead Lifestyle Company.

The energy of the party was unprecedented with music coming from the intimidating trio of the Vibes Machine Dj Consequence, Dj Strange and DJ Shawty, Dj Lambo amongst more all taking centre stage to deliver nerve racking tunes, with hype men Ben Forster on the mic keeping the party fully fired up.

The Day Dream Pool Club holds every Saturday with the next edition to be hosted alongside Therapy Entertainment and LBHQ.

See photos below: