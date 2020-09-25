She’s 15, Relationship hot takes, Porn videos and cardiac arrest | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.



Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

Sportybet too. We don't talk about these things enough. https://t.co/zYKjlMYPrW — CHiPS™ (@MistaChips) September 24, 2020

Everybody is looking for money.

Relationship experts twitter could just be my least favorite part of this app. Every minute hot take like anyone is even moving to you 🥴 — Loladè (@Lolade4PF) September 24, 2020

Isn’t Twitter supposed to be for everyone?

“When your goat is missing that is when the neighbors soup begins to smell funny” https://t.co/JZklI31re6 — Mr We$t (@musaxv) September 25, 2020

Lol… If you know, you know.

Porn videos are not real, they’re mostly edited. Stop killing yourselves trying to last 1hr in bed. Cardiac arrest is real. — Spice 💕 (@chukkysmiles_) September 25, 2020

Advice for days.

When you tryna enter a naija slay Queens heart without money 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/AEpp4DNabA — kelvinTheBoss⌚ (@kelvin15964853) September 25, 2020

How are you people even still trying?

The salt in Pringles alone is enough to prepare Owambe rice. — IZY 💎 (@___israell) September 25, 2020

We totally agree.

I don't make much friends,i only get to know alot of people

💞 — Meek the Biochemist🕊️ (@OfficialMeek7) September 25, 2020

This is how you know a player. Ladies, take note!

Who knows where I can find a young lady that will love me and be sending me 100k monthly for loving her back??? 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 — Your Social Prefect (@King_Chris_Jr) September 25, 2020

May we find that which we seek.

She is 15 and she is smoking weed,

My friend and I at 15 years: pic.twitter.com/Huplsa4Osz — Baller G🔱🔌 (@spunkynigga) September 25, 2020

Lol.

Why do Igbo women call their husbands Daddy? — Duke of Africa (@Allezamani) September 25, 2020

Everyone has their own thing, Sweetim.